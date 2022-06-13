Update 0.30: Second Massive Update Available!

Greeting Strategists!
First of all, thanks for the great support you are giving to the game and the great help you have provided. I can't wait to continue to improve the Sparta experience as you build your great empires and recreate battles.
Finally, the biggest and most important update to date is available, in this update I have focused on improving the experience of the entire user community, taking into account the suggestions of all types of users and improving the game for both Singleplayer and Multiplayer. I sincerely hope you enjoy this update and it improves everyone's experience in the game, much more is on the way.
Below is the list with all the content of this massive update:
New features/content:
- Ships are finally available
- New AI Engine (more smarter and dynamic AI with better equipment of units)
- Added 6 Naval Maps (2,4,6 and 8 players)
- Added Cinematic Mode
- Added System of learning enemy weapon research by gather up their weapons on the battlefield
- Added Resource Trading System(Available in garrisons)
- Added New autocast system for all active skills
- Added Special AI for naval maps
- Added auto-aim system for ship catapults
- Added models for oarsmen and catapults on Roman ships
- Added model optimization for Low End pc
- Added New Cheat
- New Language: Portuguese
- New Language: Hungarian
- Added some preview icons for units and buildings
- Added Game Intro
- Added Game Credits
Bug/Error Correction:
- Fixed critical bug that would cut off the game screen on different DPI settings and at high resolutions
- Fixed critical bug that causes desync in multiplayer by not clearing memory after each game
- Fixed critical crashes in multiplayer games
- Fixed critical bug that blocked slots when you equip units with stolen weapons and they reached 0
- Fixed critical bug that caused the recharge of all the spells of a unit when activating one of them
- Fixed bug that allow to use spells on farm workers, preventing them from being able to continue work
- Fixed bug that spam barge on land instead of water in Spartan campaign mission 4
- Fixed bug that did not allow recruiting horses in the stable in the first mission of the Spartan campaign
- Fixed critical crash at the end of Spartan campaign mission 7
- Fixed radom crash when you play as Republic Rome
- Fixed behavior system for some support units
- Fixed bug that caused the experience panel to not display on some animal units
- Fixed bug that allows boarding transport ships
- Fixed bug that did not correctly render the transparency in the hint window
- Fixed formation radius for mercenaries units
- Adapted sort selection for bearers units
- Adapted sort selection for Roman Trapper unit
- Fixed some words in English
- Fixed some words in French
- Fixed some words in German
- Fixed some words in Russian
- Fixed some words in Italian
- Fixed silent command install for video codecs
Balance:
- Spartan campaign mission 4 difficulty has been adjusted at all levels
- Spartan campaign mission 5 difficulty has been adjusted at all levels
- Spartan campaign mission 6 difficulty has been adjusted at all levels
- Spartan campaign mission 7 difficulty has been adjusted at all levels
- Republic Rome arena now unlocks later
- Some spells have been balanced
- Throw coeff for chariots has been balanced
- More experience is now gained when training units in garrisons
New Hotkeys and New Cheats(Avaible Now on Game):
Cinematic Mode:
- Numpad / -> Enable Cinematic Mode
- Numpad * -> Disable Cinematic Mode
Cheat:
- makesfly -> All units on the map are blown up due to an explosion
I hope you like this masive update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.
Changed files in this update