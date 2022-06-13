Update 0.30: Second Massive Update Available!

Greeting Strategists!

First of all, thanks for the great support you are giving to the game and the great help you have provided. I can't wait to continue to improve the Sparta experience as you build your great empires and recreate battles.

Finally, the biggest and most important update to date is available, in this update I have focused on improving the experience of the entire user community, taking into account the suggestions of all types of users and improving the game for both Singleplayer and Multiplayer. I sincerely hope you enjoy this update and it improves everyone's experience in the game, much more is on the way.

Below is the list with all the content of this massive update:

New features/content:

Ships are finally available

New AI Engine (more smarter and dynamic AI with better equipment of units)

Added 6 Naval Maps (2,4,6 and 8 players)

Added Cinematic Mode

Added System of learning enemy weapon research by gather up their weapons on the battlefield

Added Resource Trading System(Available in garrisons)

Added New autocast system for all active skills

Added Special AI for naval maps

Added auto-aim system for ship catapults

Added models for oarsmen and catapults on Roman ships

Added model optimization for Low End pc

Added New Cheat

New Language: Portuguese

New Language: Hungarian

Added some preview icons for units and buildings

Added Game Intro

Added Game Credits

Bug/Error Correction:

Fixed critical bug that would cut off the game screen on different DPI settings and at high resolutions

Fixed critical bug that causes desync in multiplayer by not clearing memory after each game

Fixed critical crashes in multiplayer games

Fixed critical bug that blocked slots when you equip units with stolen weapons and they reached 0

Fixed critical bug that caused the recharge of all the spells of a unit when activating one of them

Fixed bug that allow to use spells on farm workers, preventing them from being able to continue work

Fixed bug that spam barge on land instead of water in Spartan campaign mission 4

Fixed bug that did not allow recruiting horses in the stable in the first mission of the Spartan campaign

Fixed critical crash at the end of Spartan campaign mission 7

Fixed radom crash when you play as Republic Rome

Fixed behavior system for some support units

Fixed bug that caused the experience panel to not display on some animal units

Fixed bug that allows boarding transport ships

Fixed bug that did not correctly render the transparency in the hint window

Fixed formation radius for mercenaries units

Adapted sort selection for bearers units

Adapted sort selection for Roman Trapper unit

Fixed some words in English

Fixed some words in French

Fixed some words in German

Fixed some words in Russian

Fixed some words in Italian

Fixed silent command install for video codecs

Balance:

Spartan campaign mission 4 difficulty has been adjusted at all levels

Spartan campaign mission 5 difficulty has been adjusted at all levels

Spartan campaign mission 6 difficulty has been adjusted at all levels

Spartan campaign mission 7 difficulty has been adjusted at all levels

Republic Rome arena now unlocks later

Some spells have been balanced

Throw coeff for chariots has been balanced

More experience is now gained when training units in garrisons

New Hotkeys and New Cheats(Avaible Now on Game):

Cinematic Mode:

Numpad / -> Enable Cinematic Mode

Numpad * -> Disable Cinematic Mode

Cheat:

makesfly -> All units on the map are blown up due to an explosion

I hope you like this masive update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.

Official Discord of the game: Link