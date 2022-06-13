Silicon City v0.35.7 patch notes

Patch content
FIX: The sentence in the status line of the building (bottom was wrong). Text now count the number of available jobs in the building.
FIX: Graphic glitch with carrot crops
FIX: Exception raised when Discord is not connected to Internet
FIX: House lvl0 still have residents after downgrade
FIX: Silizens coming back from delivery don't hide bubble
FIX: Hats appears slightly rotated on the head of the silizens in 3D mode
FIX: Tweets from profiles the mayor follow don't show up in the mayor tweetboard
FIX: "Help the farmers" mission has the wrong unit
FIX: When fire destroy the city, powerbals are stuck in the middle of nowhere
FIX: Silizens do not keep their car color between two car trip
UPDATE: You can now play with camera options (such has travelling, 2nd camera for video capture, camera rotation, etc...) by pressing F6. Documentation will follow.
UPDATE: You can display the shortcut key by pressing "?"
UPDATE: Dutch language has been added to the game. You can select it from the ingame settings.
UPDATE: Clicking a second time to a building in the building bar will unselect it
UPDATE: Disasters button now display in every mode as soon as a disaster is ongoing in the city. You can switch between two disasters using prev/next disaster button
UPDATE: As a player in Sandbox mode, I want to have a disasters toolbar
UPDATE: Memory footprints improvements
UPDATE: General performance improvements
Known issues
- KI: When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back
- KI: Factories 3D models are a total mess in data view
