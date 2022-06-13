 Skip to content

Silicon City update for 13 June 2022

Silicon City v0.35.7 patch notes

13 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch content

  • FIX: The sentence in the status line of the building (bottom was wrong). Text now count the number of available jobs in the building.

  • FIX: Graphic glitch with carrot crops

  • FIX: Exception raised when Discord is not connected to Internet

  • FIX: House lvl0 still have residents after downgrade

  • FIX: Silizens coming back from delivery don't hide bubble

  • FIX: Hats appears slightly rotated on the head of the silizens in 3D mode

  • FIX: Tweets from profiles the mayor follow don't show up in the mayor tweetboard

  • FIX: "Help the farmers" mission has the wrong unit

  • FIX: When fire destroy the city, powerbals are stuck in the middle of nowhere

  • FIX: Silizens do not keep their car color between two car trip

  • UPDATE: You can now play with camera options (such has travelling, 2nd camera for video capture, camera rotation, etc...) by pressing F6. Documentation will follow.

  • UPDATE: You can display the shortcut key by pressing "?"

  • UPDATE: Dutch language has been added to the game. You can select it from the ingame settings.

  • UPDATE: Clicking a second time to a building in the building bar will unselect it

  • UPDATE: Disasters button now display in every mode as soon as a disaster is ongoing in the city. You can switch between two disasters using prev/next disaster button

  • UPDATE: As a player in Sandbox mode, I want to have a disasters toolbar

  • UPDATE: Memory footprints improvements

  • UPDATE: General performance improvements

Known issues

  • KI: When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back
  • KI: Factories 3D models are a total mess in data view

