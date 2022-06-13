Silicon City v0.35.7 patch notes

FIX: The sentence in the status line of the building (bottom was wrong). Text now count the number of available jobs in the building.

FIX: Graphic glitch with carrot crops

FIX: Exception raised when Discord is not connected to Internet

FIX: House lvl0 still have residents after downgrade

FIX: Silizens coming back from delivery don't hide bubble

FIX: Hats appears slightly rotated on the head of the silizens in 3D mode

FIX: Tweets from profiles the mayor follow don't show up in the mayor tweetboard

FIX: "Help the farmers" mission has the wrong unit

FIX: When fire destroy the city, powerbals are stuck in the middle of nowhere

FIX: Silizens do not keep their car color between two car trip

UPDATE: You can now play with camera options (such has travelling, 2nd camera for video capture, camera rotation, etc...) by pressing F6. Documentation will follow.

UPDATE: You can display the shortcut key by pressing "?"

UPDATE: Dutch language has been added to the game. You can select it from the ingame settings.

UPDATE: Clicking a second time to a building in the building bar will unselect it

UPDATE: Disasters button now display in every mode as soon as a disaster is ongoing in the city. You can switch between two disasters using prev/next disaster button

UPDATE: As a player in Sandbox mode, I want to have a disasters toolbar

UPDATE: Memory footprints improvements