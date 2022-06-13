EA v0.50 Procedural map generation update

The EA v0.50 update brought a major innovation to the game, procedural map generation. Now, instead of selecting a map directly, we create maps by selecting a seed.

With this new feature, some mechanics in the game had to change. For this reason, your saved games from EA v0.49 and earlier will not be playable because they are not compatible with new versions. For those who do not want to update the game and continue with the old version, I will keep a beta branch open where they can access the EA v0.49 version of the game.

New content:

Procedural map generation: You can create random worlds by entering the desired seed and selecting sea and mountain levels.



Plant types: Three different plant types have been added for environmental beautification.



Changes:

Interactive ocean material: The formerly static seawater now creates a rippling visual effect with surfaces it comes into contact with.



Ship movements: Due to the new mapping system, the movement mechanics of the ships have been changed.

Mine ores: Mine ores are also created procedurally on maps. Depending on the mountain level and amount, the mine ore variety and amount may vary, or it may not be at all.

With this update, new bugs may come to the game. These errors will be fixed in time. If you come across one of these bugs, don't forget to let us know.

Fun games for everyone!