NosTale update for 13 June 2022

Bright Retro Wings

Build 8924153 · Last edited by Wendy

Head on down to the NosMall and surprise yourself with our amazing Retro Wings in a variety of bright colours. They’ll have your friends’ eyes popping out of their heads, that’s for sure! Offer available from 13th June (11 AM CEST).

Retro Wings Random Box

Effects

The stylish wings give you powerful effects:

  • +1 movement speed
  • Up to level 4 there is a 10% chance of never getting a debuff
  • On attack there is a 5% chance of triggering Energy Boost:
    • Increases all attacks by 15%
    • Reduces cooldown of skills by 5%
    • When Energy Boost ends, there’s a 60% chance of triggering Strong Energy Boost:
    • Increases all attacks by 25%
    • Reduces cooldown of skills by 10%
Colour Variants

Do you like things colourful? Then surprise yourself with one of seven vivid colours from the Retro Wings Box in the game:

  • Green Retro Wings
  • Pink Retro Wings
  • Yellow Retro Wings
  • Magenta Retro Wings
  • Purple Retro Wings
  • Cyan Retro Wings

Have fun!
The NosTale Team

