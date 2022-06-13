Share · View all patches · Build 8924125 · Last edited 13 June 2022 – 08:26:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello.

Weapon Change Type has been added.

Now, you can change the weapon with the slot key fixed just like the weapon change in FPS games!

Supports DualShock 4 (DualSense), Switch Procon input and UI.

We apologize for the lack of updates after the event as we have been work about various things.

Now that most of the work is done, let's start working hard again!

About v0.1.6 update.

Gameplay

You can set the Weapon Change Type.

You can set between Fixed type and Rotary type to use.

The existing type is Rotary type.

In the Fixed type, a key is bound to each weapon slot.

You can change this in the Gameplay tab of Settings.

The default key setting has been changed and the setting key has been reset.

All keys have been reset to default due to a changing input system. Please set it up again!

The 'Weapon Change 2' key has been added to the input settings.

The names of 'Weapon Change(Left)' and 'Weapon Change(Right)' keys have been changed to 'Weapon Change 1(Left)' and 'Weapon Change 3(Right)'.

The Pause key can now also be changed in the input settings.

Supports DualShock 4 (Dual Sense), Switch Procon input and UI.

Works without steam controller settings!

You can now select borderless fullscreen.

You can set it in the Graphics tab of Settings.

UI

The overall UI size has been changed.

The player UI (health, weapons, etc.) has been modified.

The Reset All button in Settings has been deleted, and a Reset button has been added to each tab.

The 'Key input' tab and the 'Pad input' tab in Settings have been merged into the 'Input' tab.

The input settings are automatically changed according to the current control device.

UI control has been changed.

Even if the key is not bound to the up/down/left/right, it can be operated if it corresponds to the up/down/left/right key.

Thank you.