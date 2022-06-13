Hatchwell QoL Improvements update

This last couple weeks was spent working on your feedbacks and today, I am happy to announce that version 2 is out!

Version 2 includes Quality of Life improvements such as:

PLAY STYLE



You'll now be able to adjust the Play Style that you think is best for you when playing Hatchwell! You can adjust these anytime in the Settings Menu in game!

NEW MENU!



The updated new look of the game's Menu includes a Quality of Life improvements as well! If you have already played the game prior to this update, you'll be welcomed with a nice quick info to tour new around!

SAVE WITH A KEY



The Menu is now updated, moving a few things around. SAVING is now attached to a single button that you can press for easy access!

QUEST LOG AT A TIME



Since time is moving in Hatchwell, so are the Townspeople! The Quest log in the Menu now enables you to see available quests at a certain time.

QUEST INDICATOR



Townspeople with Side Quests are now indicated by a "?" above their heads! They are time limited as well!

OTHER UPDATES

For other updates, you can check the Update notes here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1424690/view/3372647018503926624

Again, thank you soo much for playing the game!