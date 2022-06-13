Kingdom-Crier #11: Love and Elves has Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8923999 · Last edited 13 June 2022 – 17:06:31 UTC by Wendy

Hey hey, the time has finally come!

Feature Update #3 has been released!

Love and Elves!

Elves have come to Noberia from far away lands, bringing the custom of Marriage with them.

Can you find the perfect partners for your people?

Elves!

A patient Race - Elves live twice as long as Humans and Orcs, but take their time maturing - progressing at half the rate of the other Races.

Elves don't mind Humans, but can be at odds with the Orcs!

Elves have increased potential in Hunting and Crafting, though their smaller frame limits their potential in Melee.

To ensure the adoption of Marriage across the lands, the Gods have blessed the other Mortal Races with new faces, haircuts, and finally... Ears!

Enjoy new Human and Orc faces with many more variation and much more detail than before!

Attraction!

Now that the Mortals are more beautiful, they've discovered that they're now Attracted to one another!

Browse the new Attraction tab on the Character Sheet to see what each Mortal is into.

Mortals have a broad range of preferences - taking Gender, Age, Race, and even wealth into account when sizing up a potential partner.

Gifts!

The Mortals have discovered that they can grow and harvest Flowers, making Bouquets for gifts to maximize their chances.

Daily gifts can help that friendship blossom into true Love!

Use the additional details on the expanded Relationship tab to see just why two Mortals love one-another or why they aren't getting along.

Marriage!

Build and decorate the new Wedding Arch to arrange a Wedding between two of your Mortals.

Marry an Enamored pair of Mortals to transform their shared Love into Loyalty or arrange a one-sided Marriage to keep an important Noble happy!

Interactions with a Mortal's partner have increased effects on that Mortal - treat your Mortal's partners well to keep them happy.

Leverage Double Beds and shared Lodgings to simplify housing for your growing Kingdom!

Marriages last until one of the partners dies, so make sure you make the right call when choosing a Mortal's partner!

Expanded Intro Details and Options!

This was the perfect time to increase the information shared during the Intro and we've coupled that with the introduction of per-Mortal Reroll support.

We plan to do more with the Intro as we move further into EA, but this should help those of you looking for that perfect group from the start.

Other Surprises

Beyond Elves, we've also added Innate abilities to the other Races - Orcs have higher potential in Melee and Mining, but lower in Hunting; Humans have increased Building and Farming but aren't as capable in Farming.

In addition, we introduced Skirts and Blouses - a slightly nicer variant of Tunics and Leggings that can roll brighter colors - perfect for a Wedding!

The Experimental Beta included Top Hats and Veils - but we've expanded both to include a wider array of colors.

Finally - we've introduced new Breach Music - fitting music for a fitting end for a Kingdom.

Other Changes

Leverage the new Caps Visibility toggle to let those luscious locks loose.

We retuned Depth of Field to better accommodate close-ups of your new faces.

We rebalanced Kingdom Size preference - more Mortals than ever will prefer Medium or Large Kingdoms.

Finally, we optimized startup time! Even with the added burden of the new Character Art, the game should load faster and use less memory than ever before!

Saves

These changes necessitated changes to the save game format, so this update retires 0.25 saves.

We've spun up a retired_0_25 set of Steam Betas so that you can continue your 0.25 saves there or go back and visit them whenever you want.

Full Changelist

Noble Fates 0.26.0.13

The Love and Elves Update