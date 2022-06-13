 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Noble Fates update for 13 June 2022

Kingdom-Crier #11: Love and Elves has Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8923999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey hey, the time has finally come!

Feature Update #3 has been released!

Love and Elves!

Noble Fates Feature Update #3

Elves have come to Noberia from far away lands, bringing the custom of Marriage with them.

Can you find the perfect partners for your people?

Elves!

A patient Race - Elves live twice as long as Humans and Orcs, but take their time maturing - progressing at half the rate of the other Races.

Elves don't mind Humans, but can be at odds with the Orcs!

Elves have increased potential in Hunting and Crafting, though their smaller frame limits their potential in Melee.

Updated Characters!

To ensure the adoption of Marriage across the lands, the Gods have blessed the other Mortal Races with new faces, haircuts, and finally... Ears!

Enjoy new Human and Orc faces with many more variation and much more detail than before!

Attraction!

Now that the Mortals are more beautiful, they've discovered that they're now Attracted to one another!

Browse the new Attraction tab on the Character Sheet to see what each Mortal is into.

Mortals have a broad range of preferences - taking Gender, Age, Race, and even wealth into account when sizing up a potential partner.

Gifts!

The Mortals have discovered that they can grow and harvest Flowers, making Bouquets for gifts to maximize their chances.

Daily gifts can help that friendship blossom into true Love!

Use the additional details on the expanded Relationship tab to see just why two Mortals love one-another or why they aren't getting along.

Marriage!

Build and decorate the new Wedding Arch to arrange a Wedding between two of your Mortals.

Marry an Enamored pair of Mortals to transform their shared Love into Loyalty or arrange a one-sided Marriage to keep an important Noble happy!

Interactions with a Mortal's partner have increased effects on that Mortal - treat your Mortal's partners well to keep them happy.

Leverage Double Beds and shared Lodgings to simplify housing for your growing Kingdom!

Marriages last until one of the partners dies, so make sure you make the right call when choosing a Mortal's partner!

Expanded Intro Details and Options!

This was the perfect time to increase the information shared during the Intro and we've coupled that with the introduction of per-Mortal Reroll support.

We plan to do more with the Intro as we move further into EA, but this should help those of you looking for that perfect group from the start.

Other Surprises

Beyond Elves, we've also added Innate abilities to the other Races - Orcs have higher potential in Melee and Mining, but lower in Hunting; Humans have increased Building and Farming but aren't as capable in Farming.

In addition, we introduced Skirts and Blouses - a slightly nicer variant of Tunics and Leggings that can roll brighter colors - perfect for a Wedding!

The Experimental Beta included Top Hats and Veils - but we've expanded both to include a wider array of colors.

Finally - we've introduced new Breach Music - fitting music for a fitting end for a Kingdom.

Other Changes

Leverage the new Caps Visibility toggle to let those luscious locks loose.

We retuned Depth of Field to better accommodate close-ups of your new faces.

We rebalanced Kingdom Size preference - more Mortals than ever will prefer Medium or Large Kingdoms.

Finally, we optimized startup time! Even with the added burden of the new Character Art, the game should load faster and use less memory than ever before!

Saves

These changes necessitated changes to the save game format, so this update retires 0.25 saves.

We've spun up a retired_0_25 set of Steam Betas so that you can continue your 0.25 saves there or go back and visit them whenever you want.

Full Changelist

Noble Fates 0.26.0.13
The Love and Elves Update 


Elves have arrived from distant lands  
Elves live twice as long as Humans and Orcs  
Elves progress half as fast as Humans and Orcs  
Elves and Orcs trend towards a dislike of one another  
Elves prefer Wild Animal Meat over Mortal Meat  

Updated Character Art  
Orcs and Humans have had their visuals updated to bring them closer to our 2d art  
Enjoy many more variations and much more detail than before!  
Increase thickness of Orcs slightly  

Attraction  
Each Mortal has a list of traits that they prefer in a partner  
They have a broad range of preferences - including Gender, Age, Race, and even Wealth!  
Use the new Attraction tab to keep track of their preferences and potential suitors  

Gifts  
Have a Mortal give another mortal a Bouquet to improve that Mortal's opinion of them  
Give Bouquets on successive days for increased strength and duration of the buff  
Surprise: Track the Gift Schedule on the Attraction Tooltip  
Surprise: Watch for Hearts as an indication of Interest!  
Craft Bouquets from Flowers at the Crafting Table  

Marriage  
Arrange weddings between your Nobles  
Build a Wedding Arch and decorate it with flowers to Hold a Wedding  
Make the perfect match to maximize resulting Esteem boosts  
Or leverage a one-sided pairing to show an important Noble that you prioritize them  
Interactions with a Mortal's partner have increased effects on their Esteem  
A Mortal's Lodging Need and Wants can be satisfied by their Partner's Belongings  
A Marriage ends if one of the Partners dies  

Intro  
Improve lighting during the Intro  
Add Kingdom Size Preference  
Add Attraction Preferences  
Add "Replace" button to replace an individual Mortal from the starting group  
Fix bug preventing the Pause Menu during Intro  

Double Beds  
Married Mortals can share a bed  
Leverage increased Prestige from two new Bed variants  

Flowers  
Flowers may now be harvested and used in Bouquets and Wedding Arches  
Flowers produce seeds and may be grown in farms  

Top Hat and Veil  
These new costume hats make great Wedding attire  
Surprise: Increased color ranges  

Surprise: Blouse and Skirt  
Fancier versions of Tunics and Pants that make great Wedding attire

Surpise: Innate Abilities  
Elves have increased potential in Ranged and Crafting, decreased in Melee  
Orcs have increased potential in Melee and Mining, decreased in Ranged  
Humans have increased potential in Building and Farming, decreased in Foraging      

Surprise: New Breach Music  
Enjoy a tasty new track when tackling a Breach!

Caps  
Add Visibility setting for Caps  
Only affects Caps that hide Hair

Optimization  
Optimize Front End loading, reduce duration by 1/3  
Optimize Memory Usage when loading the Front End  
Increase Character Rendering performance  
Remove unused Key Art to reduce Disk Size

UI  
New Main Menu Scene  
New Loading Screen  
Improve Escape Behavior  

Visitors  
Decrease good-will from visitors about satisfied needs by 50%  

Envoys  
Fix bug that could allow Envoy members to join a Raid without warning  

Wanderers  
Decrease wanderer counts  
Fix bug that could allow Wanderers to join a Raid without warning  

Full Screen Conversations  
Open a Mortal's Eyes when speaking in Full-Screen Conversations  
Fix bug that prevented opening the Pause Menu  

AI Ruler Principles  
Improve Genocide based Principles  
Add Elf based Principles  

Depth of Field  
Return near Depth of Field when zoomed in  

Cornucopia  
Resolve issue that caused a Crash when saving during a Cornucopia Feast  
Mortals now prefer to Feast near the Cornucopia  

Raids  
Only warn about catapults when there's actually a catapult  

Enlisted Hotkeys  
Only toggle Melee/Ranged/Defend/Push when Enlisted  

Sleeping  
Taking Prestige into account when deciding where to sleep  
Nobles will now sleep in a specific Bed when ordered  

Rabid Animals  
Renamed Rabid Animals for clarity  
Fixed bug that prevented some animals from becoming Rabid  
Fixed bug that would fail to trigger combat music from Rabid Animals  

Kingdom Size Preference  
Increase the likelihood of Medium and Large Kingdom Size Preferences  

Prop Rendering  
Fix High-Low Gradient on Structural Props  
Improve High-Low Gradient on Shelves, Throne and Beds  

Blood  
Improve Blood Rendering  

Transporting Wounded  
Now takes into account bed ownership  
Prevent Downed Animals from being placed in Cells  

Fire Arrows  
Decrease likelihood of Mortals carrying Fire Arrows for Trade  

Mods  
Add support for clearing lists with $clear  
Add support for Character Cosmetic Sets (See Original Humans and Orcs)  
Character Types now support Bone Scaling  
NOTE: Mods that depend on the old Character Art need the Original Character Cosmetics Mod```

##### Sale

To celebrate the release, the game is on sale for it's biggest discount to date.


### What's new in Main?

We've been working exclusively on this update for the last two weeks - this section is taking this crier off.


### Community Content

_dpahfl built a Crypt to a fallen Ruler!_  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/930e658cfc2bfe172d1335805cc26ca0f4127d01.jpg)

![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/437b88ee9470f61855578e2ac8f934b9b9544d89.jpg)

_Darkfire finished off a Castle just before the Update!_  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/b72683c2c56ae8d6fdfde7c0bcc9cf828ab2b9fd.png)

_Scott (senses) was on top of the world in Experimental!_  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/6abb58432529eb6684f41daccb48d4c0a6cceb45.png)

_Lord Kay built a sweet little Nook!_  
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/32a6bbabde9c94a780c894b18eda4e8ca3198487.jpg)


### Mods

If you'd like to play with the original Orc and Human models, subscribe to these two mods and enable them in-game!

[_Original Character Cosmetics_![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/f5d96aa03faadf3b1a30d985386297aaa80d3e69.jpg)](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2815357602)

[_Original Orcs and Humans_![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/0a26bedd15b6560151559ca9c646a707b8d6011d.jpg)](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2819817125)

Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!  
The Noble Fates Team
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link