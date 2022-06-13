Kingdom-Crier #11: Love and Elves has Released!

Hey hey, the time has finally come!
Feature Update #3 has been released!
Love and Elves!
Noble Fates Feature Update #3
Elves have come to Noberia from far away lands, bringing the custom of Marriage with them.
Can you find the perfect partners for your people?
Elves!
A patient Race - Elves live twice as long as Humans and Orcs, but take their time maturing - progressing at half the rate of the other Races.
Elves don't mind Humans, but can be at odds with the Orcs!
Elves have increased potential in Hunting and Crafting, though their smaller frame limits their potential in Melee.
Updated Characters!
To ensure the adoption of Marriage across the lands, the Gods have blessed the other Mortal Races with new faces, haircuts, and finally... Ears!
Enjoy new Human and Orc faces with many more variation and much more detail than before!
Attraction!
Now that the Mortals are more beautiful, they've discovered that they're now Attracted to one another!
Browse the new Attraction tab on the Character Sheet to see what each Mortal is into.
Mortals have a broad range of preferences - taking Gender, Age, Race, and even wealth into account when sizing up a potential partner.
Gifts!
The Mortals have discovered that they can grow and harvest Flowers, making Bouquets for gifts to maximize their chances.
Daily gifts can help that friendship blossom into true Love!
Use the additional details on the expanded Relationship tab to see just why two Mortals love one-another or why they aren't getting along.
Marriage!
Build and decorate the new Wedding Arch to arrange a Wedding between two of your Mortals.
Marry an Enamored pair of Mortals to transform their shared Love into Loyalty or arrange a one-sided Marriage to keep an important Noble happy!
Interactions with a Mortal's partner have increased effects on that Mortal - treat your Mortal's partners well to keep them happy.
Leverage Double Beds and shared Lodgings to simplify housing for your growing Kingdom!
Marriages last until one of the partners dies, so make sure you make the right call when choosing a Mortal's partner!
Expanded Intro Details and Options!
This was the perfect time to increase the information shared during the Intro and we've coupled that with the introduction of per-Mortal Reroll support.
We plan to do more with the Intro as we move further into EA, but this should help those of you looking for that perfect group from the start.
Other Surprises
Beyond Elves, we've also added Innate abilities to the other Races - Orcs have higher potential in Melee and Mining, but lower in Hunting; Humans have increased Building and Farming but aren't as capable in Farming.
In addition, we introduced Skirts and Blouses - a slightly nicer variant of Tunics and Leggings that can roll brighter colors - perfect for a Wedding!
The Experimental Beta included Top Hats and Veils - but we've expanded both to include a wider array of colors.
Finally - we've introduced new Breach Music - fitting music for a fitting end for a Kingdom.
Other Changes
Leverage the new Caps Visibility toggle to let those luscious locks loose.
We retuned Depth of Field to better accommodate close-ups of your new faces.
We rebalanced Kingdom Size preference - more Mortals than ever will prefer Medium or Large Kingdoms.
Finally, we optimized startup time! Even with the added burden of the new Character Art, the game should load faster and use less memory than ever before!
Saves
These changes necessitated changes to the save game format, so this update retires 0.25 saves.
We've spun up a retired_0_25 set of Steam Betas so that you can continue your 0.25 saves there or go back and visit them whenever you want.
Full Changelist
Noble Fates 0.26.0.13
The Love and Elves Update
Elves have arrived from distant lands
Elves live twice as long as Humans and Orcs
Elves progress half as fast as Humans and Orcs
Elves and Orcs trend towards a dislike of one another
Elves prefer Wild Animal Meat over Mortal Meat
Updated Character Art
Orcs and Humans have had their visuals updated to bring them closer to our 2d art
Enjoy many more variations and much more detail than before!
Increase thickness of Orcs slightly
Attraction
Each Mortal has a list of traits that they prefer in a partner
They have a broad range of preferences - including Gender, Age, Race, and even Wealth!
Use the new Attraction tab to keep track of their preferences and potential suitors
Gifts
Have a Mortal give another mortal a Bouquet to improve that Mortal's opinion of them
Give Bouquets on successive days for increased strength and duration of the buff
Surprise: Track the Gift Schedule on the Attraction Tooltip
Surprise: Watch for Hearts as an indication of Interest!
Craft Bouquets from Flowers at the Crafting Table
Marriage
Arrange weddings between your Nobles
Build a Wedding Arch and decorate it with flowers to Hold a Wedding
Make the perfect match to maximize resulting Esteem boosts
Or leverage a one-sided pairing to show an important Noble that you prioritize them
Interactions with a Mortal's partner have increased effects on their Esteem
A Mortal's Lodging Need and Wants can be satisfied by their Partner's Belongings
A Marriage ends if one of the Partners dies
Intro
Improve lighting during the Intro
Add Kingdom Size Preference
Add Attraction Preferences
Add "Replace" button to replace an individual Mortal from the starting group
Fix bug preventing the Pause Menu during Intro
Double Beds
Married Mortals can share a bed
Leverage increased Prestige from two new Bed variants
Flowers
Flowers may now be harvested and used in Bouquets and Wedding Arches
Flowers produce seeds and may be grown in farms
Top Hat and Veil
These new costume hats make great Wedding attire
Surprise: Increased color ranges
Surprise: Blouse and Skirt
Fancier versions of Tunics and Pants that make great Wedding attire
Surpise: Innate Abilities
Elves have increased potential in Ranged and Crafting, decreased in Melee
Orcs have increased potential in Melee and Mining, decreased in Ranged
Humans have increased potential in Building and Farming, decreased in Foraging
Surprise: New Breach Music
Enjoy a tasty new track when tackling a Breach!
Caps
Add Visibility setting for Caps
Only affects Caps that hide Hair
Optimization
Optimize Front End loading, reduce duration by 1/3
Optimize Memory Usage when loading the Front End
Increase Character Rendering performance
Remove unused Key Art to reduce Disk Size
UI
New Main Menu Scene
New Loading Screen
Improve Escape Behavior
Visitors
Decrease good-will from visitors about satisfied needs by 50%
Envoys
Fix bug that could allow Envoy members to join a Raid without warning
Wanderers
Decrease wanderer counts
Fix bug that could allow Wanderers to join a Raid without warning
Full Screen Conversations
Open a Mortal's Eyes when speaking in Full-Screen Conversations
Fix bug that prevented opening the Pause Menu
AI Ruler Principles
Improve Genocide based Principles
Add Elf based Principles
Depth of Field
Return near Depth of Field when zoomed in
Cornucopia
Resolve issue that caused a Crash when saving during a Cornucopia Feast
Mortals now prefer to Feast near the Cornucopia
Raids
Only warn about catapults when there's actually a catapult
Enlisted Hotkeys
Only toggle Melee/Ranged/Defend/Push when Enlisted
Sleeping
Taking Prestige into account when deciding where to sleep
Nobles will now sleep in a specific Bed when ordered
Rabid Animals
Renamed Rabid Animals for clarity
Fixed bug that prevented some animals from becoming Rabid
Fixed bug that would fail to trigger combat music from Rabid Animals
Kingdom Size Preference
Increase the likelihood of Medium and Large Kingdom Size Preferences
Prop Rendering
Fix High-Low Gradient on Structural Props
Improve High-Low Gradient on Shelves, Throne and Beds
Blood
Improve Blood Rendering
Transporting Wounded
Now takes into account bed ownership
Prevent Downed Animals from being placed in Cells
Fire Arrows
Decrease likelihood of Mortals carrying Fire Arrows for Trade
Mods
Add support for clearing lists with $clear
Add support for Character Cosmetic Sets (See Original Humans and Orcs)
Character Types now support Bone Scaling
NOTE: Mods that depend on the old Character Art need the Original Character Cosmetics Mod```
##### Sale
To celebrate the release, the game is on sale for it's biggest discount to date.
### What's new in Main?
We've been working exclusively on this update for the last two weeks - this section is taking this crier off.
### Community Content
_dpahfl built a Crypt to a fallen Ruler!_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/930e658cfc2bfe172d1335805cc26ca0f4127d01.jpg)
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/437b88ee9470f61855578e2ac8f934b9b9544d89.jpg)
_Darkfire finished off a Castle just before the Update!_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/b72683c2c56ae8d6fdfde7c0bcc9cf828ab2b9fd.png)
_Scott (senses) was on top of the world in Experimental!_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/6abb58432529eb6684f41daccb48d4c0a6cceb45.png)
_Lord Kay built a sweet little Nook!_
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/32a6bbabde9c94a780c894b18eda4e8ca3198487.jpg)
### Mods
If you'd like to play with the original Orc and Human models, subscribe to these two mods and enable them in-game!
[_Original Character Cosmetics_![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/f5d96aa03faadf3b1a30d985386297aaa80d3e69.jpg)](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2815357602)
[_Original Orcs and Humans_![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41584603/0a26bedd15b6560151559ca9c646a707b8d6011d.jpg)](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2819817125)
Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!
The Noble Fates Team
