Bugfix update, plus a little empty content, and a couple new achievements

Build 1883 of the Ditty of Carmeana is released.

The new content is a scene I threw in mostly just to look at, there's a couple people to talk to there but no items to be got or any gameplay. The scene is unlocked after you "beat" the game, and you get an achievement for reaching it.

The other achievement is for the Andria sidequest, if you find her eight pieces of furniture (which is how many there are in the game). If you have saved game where you already found all eight, you can get the achievement just by talking to her.

Here's a list of fixes:

Fixed a crash that occurred when pausing the game when music occurs in conversation (most obviously, while Lance plays Sonata #14 in the Chateau)

Fixed an issue where the game could crash sporadically if you talk to Tabitha (or, sometimes, other characters) when the strikebreakers are firing at you

Fixed an issue where some of the conversation with Dawn Elly never got reached

Closed a loophole that put some of Tabitha's advice and the Map Question Markers out of sync with the current situation. This situation could occur any time after defeating the Chateau, however it never made the game unwinnable

Various other small fixes, spelling fixes, and additions

As always, thanks to those who reported issues.

NOT IN THIS COMMIT

Those who have read my developer blog might be expecting another change in regard to the Speed Boots. That change is not in this commit; however, it is coming. Additionally, I'm planning to add a sidequest that takes place in the University of Chingaim Library. (Preview: it'll be mystery solving sidequest. Oooooh.) Those changes will be in the first content update. No ETA for that release since I'm back to my normal life and I work on this when I have time and feel like it.