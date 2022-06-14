Unlockable skills have finally been added to the game. For the time being, there are six skills you can choose from, with many more being planned for future releases. The new skills menu can be accessed from the Main Menu > Character > Skills.

Skills can be unlocked by leveling up by gaining experience points, which currently are received upon successful contract completion. In the future this will also be changed to allow for experience to also be gained from campaign missions and other modes.

The next release will be going back to focusing on the main story. Additionally, future story missions will be longer than they have been in the past, so future content updates will be slower.

Full Changelog

Added

Player skills, UI, experience points

Can opening sound effect for checkpoint energy drink items

Skill unlock/level up sound effect

Changed