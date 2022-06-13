 Skip to content

Virtual Hunting Experience update for 13 June 2022

Steam VR support / LIV

Build 8923161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-LIV Mixed Reality support

-Steam VR headsets support

