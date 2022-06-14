Ver 2.11.700 The 3000 Realm Ark and the Sea Abyss Conclusion

New Encounters

Episode

・The 3000 Realm Ark and the Sea Abyss -Conclusion- Added

・Added new maps and areas

・Added new background music

・Added a new Another Dungeon

・Additional Celestial Soul Rewards

A full list of new rewards can be found on the details page for Episode: The 3000 Realm Ark and the Sea Abyss.

The app must be updated to version 2.11.700 to receive them.

*If you have already reached certain Celestial Soul thresholds before the update, you will be able to claim the rewards after updating to Ver. 2.11.700 or later.

Encounters

・Another Style Harmonia... Milsha's Another Style is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 1 Time Only) is available.

・Fateful Encounter Trio of the Moon and Sea Edition (Paid, 3 Times Max) is available.

On the 10th encounter, a 5★ character is guaranteed to appear, and the chances of encountering the following characters are higher than that of other characters of the same class.

[table] [tr] [th]5★ Characters [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Milsha Another Style (Harmonia) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Pizzica (Sirenaria) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Mistrare Another Style (Pluma Diana) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

・Thillelille (Another Style)

[Lunatic (Sacrifice)]: Due to the name overlapping with another type of Lunatic effect, the name has been changed.

Before change: Lunatic (Sacrifice)

After change: Lunatic (Risktaker)

*Only the name was adjusted. The effect itself has not been changed.

・An animation update has been performed to reduce the speed of Eva's skill, Glacial Veil, very slightly.

*This update is purely cosmetic. The effect of the skill in question has not been changed.

Added Episodes to the Replay Story feature.

Go to the basement from the first floor of Time's Forgotten Stop and talk to the tale-loving old man to check it out.

You can replay the stories from Episodes in the version 2.11.700 update.

Uncompleted Episodes will not be displayed.

▼Specified Episodes

・The 3000 Realm Ark and the Sea Abyss

・Chapter 1

・Chapter 2

・Part 13 of the Main Story must be cleared

・The app must be updated to version 2.11.700.

*We are planning to add more stories to the Replay Story feature in the future.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

June 14, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – June 26, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased twice

・The campaign increasing the amount of achievement rewards (Chronos Stones) for beginning Episode: The 3000 Realm Ark and the Sea Abyss has begun again.

After the update to 2.11.700, we will be restarting the campaign that was held at the time of the Ver 2.10.100 Update. The achievement reward for starting each chapter increases from 10 Chronos Stones to 100 Chronos Stones.

[table] [tr][th]<center>Achievement: "Under the Sea" Reward</center>[/th][/tr] [tr][td]<center>Chronos Stones x10 -> Chronos Stones x100</center>[/td][/tr] [/table]

Even if you have achieved the conditions outside of the previous campaign periods, you can receive the increased rewards by updating to 2.11.700 and logging in during the campaign period.

If you have claimed campaign rewards in previous campaigns, you will not be able to receive duplicate benefits.

*Rewards that have been distributed to the message box but have not been accepted for 90 days, or rewards that have been achieved but not yet accepted, will not be re-sent.

▼Campaign Duration

From the version 2.11.700 update to July 31, 2022 14:59 (UTC).

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –6/26(UTC)

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.700.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.