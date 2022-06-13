V0.6.2 - Small Visibility Update

Visibility

I've made a few adjustments to help with the visibility issues for the game. I've heard your complaints in this area, so rest assured there are many more improvements to visibility to come throughout Early Access.

Increased the contrast between the floor tiles and the enemies.

Fireball and Scarlett's Firewave now spawn further away from the player as to not block view of the player.

Other Changes

Fixed the northern boss wall not hitting players.

Re-added the feature that would let players automatically shoot during reload if their ammo was refilled from any source, except now it will not interrupt the reload. Hopefully with this implementation, people who found this annoying and those who found this useful can now both enjoy this feature.

Join Discord to give me feedback

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

Thank you to everyone for playing and supporting 20 Minutes Till Dawn. I hope you guys continue to enjoy the game!