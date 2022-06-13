 Skip to content

VTube Studio update for 13 June 2022

VTube Studio 1.20.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPORTANT: Do not re-color your model without permission of your artist!!

You can now use hotkeys to load ArtMesh screen/multiply color presets.

To do that, prepare your model with the ArtMesh colors you want to register, then create a new hotkey of type "ArtMesh Color Preset". Use the "Record Settings" button on the hotkey UI to record the current settings. This hotkey can then be used to load/unload that screen/multiply color preset.

You can also create a hotkey of that type with empty settings to create a hotkey that removes the currently loaded color preset for that model.

For more info, see: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Live2D-Items

