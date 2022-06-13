Update of some CG additions, etc.

-Fixed a problem in which an oncoming train stopped at Komano on train 1261 in the "Lessons and practice" mode.

-The direction of the station has been added to the formation display on the menu screen.

-Added stop position targets for conductors.

-Repeater of starting signal have been added.

(A "repeater of starting signal" is an indicator light that turns on when the traffic light at the exit of a station is other than red.)

-Added CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) for conductors.

In addition, an advance trial of the conductor mode will be offered exclusively to FANBOX supporters.

https://mizotsukirail.fanbox.cc/posts/3979141

*This time, English is also indicated, but the text is usually written only in Japanese text.

The conductor mode is still being worked on and is incomplete (especially translation, etc.).

I would like to make improvements based on the feedback from this preliminary experience to lead to the official update.

The official update is scheduled by the end of June as scheduled.

Original text

一部CG追加等のアップデート

・教習モードの1261列車駒野停車時に対向列車が止まっている不具合を修正しました。

・メニュー画面の編成表示に駅の方向を示す表示を追加しました。

・車掌用停止位置目標を追加しました。

・出発反応標識を追加しました。

（出発反応標識は駅を出る場所の信号機が赤以外になると点灯する表示灯です）

・車掌用ITVを追加しました。

なお、FANBOX支援者限定で車掌モードの先行体験を実施いたします。

https://mizotsukirail.fanbox.cc/posts/3979141

車掌モードは現在も作業中であり、未完成です（特に翻訳など）。

この先行体験でのフィードバックをもとに改善し正式アップデートに繋げたいと思っております。

正式アップデートは予定通り6月中を予定しております。