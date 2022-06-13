Vskin v1.0.9

Highlights of this update:
Gamepad button corresponds to the Live2D virtual joystick button
parameter Added smoothness function
Queena 3D clothing physics update
Playground DLC released
In addition, the following improvements and bug fixes have been made:
The MouthSmile parameter does not have any numerical change problem fixed
Changed files in this update