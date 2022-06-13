 Skip to content

V-Skin update for 13 June 2022

Vskin v1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8922612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights of this update:
Gamepad button corresponds to the Live2D virtual joystick button
parameter Added smoothness function
Queena 3D clothing physics update
Playground DLC released

In addition, the following improvements and bug fixes have been made:
The MouthSmile parameter does not have any numerical change problem fixed

