Vskin v1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8922612 · Last edited 13 June 2022 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Highlights of this update:

Gamepad button corresponds to the Live2D virtual joystick button

parameter Added smoothness function

Queena 3D clothing physics update

Playground DLC released

In addition, the following improvements and bug fixes have been made:

The MouthSmile parameter does not have any numerical change problem fixed

If you have any questions, you can ask them on facebook and twitter:

https://www.facebook.com/QB-Maker-Studio-100179959159741

@qb_makerstudio

@qb_makerstudio