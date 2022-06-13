 Skip to content

DREAMVIBE update for 13 June 2022

New default songs, Asian music, Generator update, Control improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8922516 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Based on community feedback and the most popular requests, we have made a number of improvements to the game. This patch includes:

  • New default music of different genres - rock, pop, hip-hop, dubstep, Japanese LoFi, traditional Asian music.

  • The map generator has been updated and now you will get more notes for mid and max frequencies.

  • Collisions has been adjusted for easier aiming and a more enjoyable experience.

  • The problem with sometimes missing notes was more serious than just collision. This should be fixed, however if it is found to be still happening we will make more improvements to it.

  • Blade inertia has been slightly reduced and resistances have been adjusted to make it more controllable..

Hope you like it!

