Fixes for Cursed Cauldron and map dots

Good news! ("...it's a suppository!") Inspired by this awesome speedrun of Severe Mode, I've finally (I think!) tracked down and fixed the Cursed Cauldron bug that has long bedeviled players with 144 hz monitors. I also fixed the less annoying but still misleading bug where 100%ing a level over the course of more than one visit would keep the map dot from properly turning green. I apologize to anyone who's been annoyed by those little snafus, especially if your speedrun of Severe Mode was killed by the former. Ouch. 박수용, thank you for the inspiration.

In less good news, these fixes are only currently applied to the PC version, as I've moved three times in the past two years and can no longer find my Mac. Like I said, Witcheye Incorporated is a bit of a shoestring operation.

Assuming you're on a PC, you can check if you have the fixed version by hitting the "V" key several times on the title screen. If you're on the right build, you'll see "2022-06-22" pop up in the corner.

Have fun out there!