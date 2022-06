Share · View all patches · Build 8922125 · Last edited 12 June 2022 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

We got a new release for you all! Check the changelog below.

Improved stability

Added a new zen mode with random images from internet

Started to implement the Steam Input API to support gamepads

We are working hard now to support Steam Deck and enable the multiplayer mode.