Company Creation Bug Hotfix

There were two issues in the company creation screen.

First is that the error message widget was not properly displaying if a company name or chairman name were not entered. These must be entered to create a company. The error message quit displaying informing the player of this. This is fixed.

Second is that some of the colors were not properly selecting which was creating null reference exceptions. This was due to a glitch in the company color handling. This prevented the company from being created which stuck everything on this screen. This has been fixed.