v1.3 now available!

heyo everyone, 1.3 is now available (finally lol). now let's see what's new.

The Lore

The events of Scuffy Game's story continues as there are now tapes in all 3 levels. Find them, and see how the story expands.

Achievements

You can now earn achievements in the game now, so that's pretty pog.

Store page

Here in the upcoming hours, the store page will change into something that'll hopefully be a little better than it is right now.

Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where if you complete a level and get jumpscared, the game get's soft locked.

Added more post processing so you can kinda see in the dark.

Added a settings menu for anyone who doesn't have a good computer to run at max graphics. (I probably should have added that on day 1 lol)

Added multiple endings to the game.

Changed the jumpscare sound effect so it doesn't sound like I stole it from another game lol.

Thanks for your patience guys. I will now make a devlog video on my main channel regarding this game.

Cheers,

Leo

From The Phoenix Limit Team