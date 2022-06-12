 Skip to content

Blue Rose Reprise update for 12 June 2022

Achievements fix!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

It turns out that achievements were unfortunately broken in the new version of Blue Rose. This issue should now be solved, and achievements once more triggering correctly.

Apologies for the inconvenience!

Blue Rose Content Depot 362661
