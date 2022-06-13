Changelog for 13-06-2022 (OVR Toolkit Events)

13-06-2022:

Added:

OVR Toolkit Events (Limited to VRChat initially but will be expanded to other titles)

Bug fixes:

Fixed 'Reset to default keyboard' button not working as intended.

What is OVR Toolkit Events?

Events will allow you to host a... Well... Event, right?

Your events will appear in a listing where other users can find them and show that they are interested. You provide some join instructions, such as a VRChat username to add or a join link, then when the event starts interested users will be notified in VR and be provided with your join instructions so they can come hangout with you.

But why add this? Isn't OVR Toolkit just a desktop viewer!?

Yes! Wait... No!

OVR Toolkit is of course, primarily, a desktop viewer, but at the end of the day... It's not OVR Desktop Viewer, it's OVR Toolkit! My hope is that with OVR Toolkit's large userbase we can help connect like-minded people in different games.

Did you know you can get a tour of an observatory in VRChat by someone who works at the real place? Or a tour of a Mars rover by someone who worked on it? Do group workouts? Learn sign language?

Maybe you did, or very likely, you didn't. It's very hard to find other people who may have similar interests to you. This is even worse in other games outside of VRChat where you need to add people on Steam to play with them or hope that one of 5 public lobbies have anyone in them you want to play with.

TL;DR - Hopefully, Events can help people find other people to hang out with, and as a result, boost discoverability and event planning across all VR games.

(Note that Events will be coming to a standalone free app as well in the future if it performs well in OVR Toolkit, this will allow none OVR Toolkit users to access those events as well)

But Curtis! I like not hanging out with anyone, I don't want OVR Toolkit to lag from Events stuff that I'll never use!

Don't worry, Events has next to no impact on performance, if you think otherwise, please don't hesitate to message me in our Discord server and I'll look into it! But rest assured, it shouldn't be a problem. If it's not for you, don't use it, and it won't affect you. :)

Provide feedback in our Discord server! Thanks! <3