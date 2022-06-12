 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Twelve Floors Below. update for 12 June 2022

Minor edits to letter, and some bug fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 8921659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've made some changes, most importantly we've added a sentence to Lauras letter that will make the story clearer for new players. We've had to answer a few questions from people who were confused and got the characters mixed up. We've also looked over and hopefully fixed the bugs we've been contacted about, except the screen tearing some people have been reporting which we can't seem to find a satisfactory solution to and will have to get back to. Either way, we're very thankful for everyone playing and for all the feedback we're getting, both good and bad. If you find a bug and want to contact us, you can do so at threebuckgames@gmail.com. Thanks :)

// Buck, Three Buck Games

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link