Minor edits to letter, and some bug fixes.

We've made some changes, most importantly we've added a sentence to Lauras letter that will make the story clearer for new players. We've had to answer a few questions from people who were confused and got the characters mixed up. We've also looked over and hopefully fixed the bugs we've been contacted about, except the screen tearing some people have been reporting which we can't seem to find a satisfactory solution to and will have to get back to. Either way, we're very thankful for everyone playing and for all the feedback we're getting, both good and bad. If you find a bug and want to contact us, you can do so at threebuckgames@gmail.com. Thanks :)

// Buck, Three Buck Games