Update V 0.0.3.9 The 4x Bigger Map

Update V 0.0.3.9

Now that hover vehicles are working, a bigger map makes them fun and useful. This patch increases the size of the current world map making it 4x bigger, thus making the explorable game world 4k units in size.

Previous explorable game area was only 1k mostly for development purposes and vehicle travel was expected to impact the balance of world size vs visual quality and activity.

Changes & Fixes

Explorable Game Map now extends to 4096 world units.

It's a lot of open desert.

Player Spawns at 2030, 2030.

Hover Vehicle "jitter" reduced.

RGB Crystals near spawn point cannot be harvested.

Terrain Chunk Frustum Culling is more aggressive during mouse input.