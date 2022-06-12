 Skip to content

The Iron Oath update for 12 June 2022

Patch Notes 0.5.149

Patch Notes 0.5.149

Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone,

We're just pushed out a minor patch with a few changes and fixes. This will likely be the last patch before the Fire and Ice update (more details coming a little later this month!).

Patch Notes for 0.5.149

Changes

  • Updated the look of the difficulty selection screen when starting a new campaign
  • The Dead Walk time modifier now activates on just one combat event instead of all of them

Fixes

  • Fixed a problem preventing users from being able to delete save files
  • Fixed an issue with one of the Dreadknight's attacks potentially causing a softlock
  • Fixed a bug where the Pugilist would still run away even after his passive negated the Fear condition
  • The Combat Speed option now works correctly (speeding up character idle and run animations)

-Curious Panda Games

