Patch Notes 0.5.149

Hey everyone,
We're just pushed out a minor patch with a few changes and fixes. This will likely be the last patch before the Fire and Ice update (more details coming a little later this month!).
Patch Notes for 0.5.149
Changes
- Updated the look of the difficulty selection screen when starting a new campaign
- The Dead Walk time modifier now activates on just one combat event instead of all of them
Fixes
- Fixed a problem preventing users from being able to delete save files
- Fixed an issue with one of the Dreadknight's attacks potentially causing a softlock
- Fixed a bug where the Pugilist would still run away even after his passive negated the Fear condition
- The Combat Speed option now works correctly (speeding up character idle and run animations)
-Curious Panda Games
