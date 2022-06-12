Patch 0.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8921416 · Last edited 12 June 2022 – 18:39:25 UTC by Wendy

Hotfix. Starting a new game is recommended.

Changelog:

Fixed a bug with the inability to leave the arena in case of failure,

Fixed a bug with the inability to start the Chapter 2 line quests,

Fixed a bug with the impossibility to tear down one of the posters in Militia Station.

Skipping first levels and starting game in Chapter 2:

Press "New Game" in main menu to start a new game session, watch/skip start movie and wait to load the intro level. Skip the tutorial slides and then open console by pressing ~ or TAB and type command: map skip1

Any problems you find, please report in the feedback thread, in our community discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1807590/discussions/0/3198118671848886939/