Update 0.14.0 is live!

NEW
+ Endless Mode: Keep playing after the original 40 waves and see how long you can survive even harder waves. Procedurally generated.
- Added toggle for showing damage numbers
- Added toggle for showing healthbars
- Added ability to zoom in on turrets (right-click)
- Added some info to difficulty select modes
FIXES
- Fixed an issue enabling placing MinePrepper turrets too far from the path
- Fixed an issue regarding the enemy "Growing" modifier
- Fixed an issue regarding hitscan visuals on some turrets
- Fixed an exploitable issue regarding save-loading and perk procs
CHANGES
~ Capped the dot damage on the Dematerializer turret to 120
