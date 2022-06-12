Update 0.14.0 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8921395 · Last edited 12 June 2022 – 18:39:06 UTC by Wendy

NEW

+ Endless Mode: Keep playing after the original 40 waves and see how long you can survive even harder waves. Procedurally generated.

Added toggle for showing damage numbers

Added toggle for showing healthbars

Added ability to zoom in on turrets (right-click)

Added some info to difficulty select modes

FIXES

Fixed an issue enabling placing MinePrepper turrets too far from the path

Fixed an issue regarding the enemy "Growing" modifier

Fixed an issue regarding hitscan visuals on some turrets

Fixed an exploitable issue regarding save-loading and perk procs

CHANGES

~ Capped the dot damage on the Dematerializer turret to 120