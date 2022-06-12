 Skip to content

PolyCore Defense update for 12 June 2022

Update 0.14.0 is live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

+ Endless Mode: Keep playing after the original 40 waves and see how long you can survive even harder waves. Procedurally generated.

  • Added toggle for showing damage numbers
  • Added toggle for showing healthbars
  • Added ability to zoom in on turrets (right-click)
  • Added some info to difficulty select modes

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue enabling placing MinePrepper turrets too far from the path
  • Fixed an issue regarding the enemy "Growing" modifier
  • Fixed an issue regarding hitscan visuals on some turrets
  • Fixed an exploitable issue regarding save-loading and perk procs

CHANGES

~ Capped the dot damage on the Dematerializer turret to 120

