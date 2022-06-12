 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Atmocity update for 12 June 2022

New update live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8921321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

A new update will be live soon to adjust economy and fix some issues:

  • Adjusted global economy and made it easier on easy mode and normal mode.

  • Added additional mid barrier decoration for roads.

  • Added additional plaza decorations.

  • Polish localization updated! Thanks Gluciorek!

  • Fixed roads connecting through tunnel walls.

  • Fixed roads being placed in tunnels on loading city, despite there already being a road placed there.

  • Fixed destruct mode cancelling when mouse pointers is outside of collider. This means buildings with finicky colliders are less annoying to destroy.

  • Fixed grass collider on rounded block to allow both grass and bridges built on them.

  • Fixed buildings fetching nearest road tile as connection point if there are no current existing nearby connection points. This should improve connectivity logic.

Another update will be up next weekend to add in some new decorations and add in a few more fixes and adjustments!

Changed files in this update

Atmocity Win64 Depot 779381
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Win32 Depot 779382
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Linux Depot 779383
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Mac Depot 779384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link