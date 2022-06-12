New update live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8921321 · Last edited 12 June 2022 – 18:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

A new update will be live soon to adjust economy and fix some issues:

Adjusted global economy and made it easier on easy mode and normal mode.

Added additional mid barrier decoration for roads.

Added additional plaza decorations.

Polish localization updated! Thanks Gluciorek!

Fixed roads connecting through tunnel walls.

Fixed roads being placed in tunnels on loading city, despite there already being a road placed there.

Fixed destruct mode cancelling when mouse pointers is outside of collider. This means buildings with finicky colliders are less annoying to destroy.

Fixed grass collider on rounded block to allow both grass and bridges built on them.

Fixed buildings fetching nearest road tile as connection point if there are no current existing nearby connection points. This should improve connectivity logic.

Another update will be up next weekend to add in some new decorations and add in a few more fixes and adjustments!