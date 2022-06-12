June 13 update content

Hello everyone, after 3 months of epidemic, we have finally finished the v0.27 version,

This version adds the prosthetic system and branching content,

We have added the prosthetic system and branching content, and made the prosthetic body fit all the costumes, and we have also made the cg of the prosthetic system,

You can buy through the planet's armor store

The plot content is completed to the second half of the first chapter, after the next update,

We will complete the first chapter of the content, open more open planet content

After 3 months of epidemic, the production team has not fully recovered from the production function,

But we will continue to complete the game content, thank you for your support