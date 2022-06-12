 Skip to content

惑星游侠-Planet Rogue update for 12 June 2022

June 13 update content

Share · View all patches · Build 8921276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, after 3 months of epidemic, we have finally finished the v0.27 version,
This version adds the prosthetic system and branching content,
We have added the prosthetic system and branching content, and made the prosthetic body fit all the costumes, and we have also made the cg of the prosthetic system,
You can buy through the planet's armor store
The plot content is completed to the second half of the first chapter, after the next update,
We will complete the first chapter of the content, open more open planet content

After 3 months of epidemic, the production team has not fully recovered from the production function,
But we will continue to complete the game content, thank you for your support

Changed files in this update

Depot 1768801
  • Loading history…
Depot 1768802
  • Loading history…
