Build 8921219 · Last edited 12 June 2022 – 17:13:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features:

Implemented the button to build a prefab in it's original position.

Implemented the "Wall Torch" torch, others to be implemented soon.

Changes:

Modified the data structure of furnitures, remove and place them again if they are acting wonky.

Bugfixes:

Fixed issues related with placing prefabs without the required materials.