Patch note of June 12 2022

All the team is happy to announce a new update, which allows the game to be balanced again and to fix some problems that you have reported to us.

War Spike Plate & War Spike Helm ingredients have been fixed

Fixed some map issues in Kimchi Village,

Fixed a few obelisks that were rendering above player,

Fixed an issue where Korekuta wouldn't talk when speaking from behind,,

Fixed stats on Consecrated Slippers (15 STR, 25 INT, 15 END, 25 WIS, 15 FOC). Were 25 STR, 15 INT, 25 END, 15 INT, 15 FOC,,

Desert Cape now grants 195HP & 65MP ,

Hermit Cape sell price reduced to 3K (from 5K) ,

War Cape sell price reduced to 2500G (from 7500G) ,

Soul Cape sell price reduced to 2500G (from 5K) ,

Moonlight Cape now grants 115HP & 115MP,

Moonlight Cape now grants 3% HP & MP regen ,

Moonlight Cape's Endurance bonus has been reduced to 7 ,

Sunlight Cape is now level 30,

Moonlight Cape is now level 30,

Sunlight Cape now grants 2% HP regen and 4% MP regen,

Desert Cape, Forest Cape, Storm Cape & Winter Cape have had all stats increased by 3 ,

Storm Cape now grants 65HP & 195MP,

Storm Cape now grants 3% HP regen & 5% MP regen,

Brawler Cape now grants 82HP & 28MP,

Arcane Cloak now grants 28HP & 82MP,

Thief Cape now grants 55HP & 55MP,

Arcane Cloak now grants 2% MP regen,

Ghost Cape sell price set to 250G ,

Fancy Pendant sell price reduced to 250G (from 500G),

Aeon Amulet now grants 145HP & 145MP (from 150HP/150MP) ,

Dark Amulet MP bonus increased to 150 (from 100),

Dark Amulet now grants 128HP & 42MP (from 100HP & 50MP),

Harrowed Amulet now grants 260HP,

Meteor Amulet now grants 55HP & 55MP (from 50HP & 50MP),

Moon Amulet now grants 260MP,

Rage Amulet now grants 260HP,

Harrowed Amulet sell price increased to 2500G,

Moon Amulet sell price increased to 2500G,

Rage Amulet sell price increased to 2500G,

Snake Eye Amulet now grants 260MP,

Snake Eye Amulet sell price increased to 2500G,

Rainbow Amulet now grants 115HP & 115MP (from 150HP & 150MP),

Cooldown reduction for Rainbow Amulet reduced to 5 (from 10) ,

Aeon Amulet now grants 130HP & 130MP (from 150HP & 150MP),

Dark Amulet lifesteal reduced to 4 (from 6) ,

Tenacity on Meteor Amulet reduced to 3 (from 4) ,

Shooting Star Amulet now grants 260HP,

Shooting Star Amulet sell price set to 2500G,

Swift Amulet now grants 100HP & 100MP (from 100HP & 50MP) ,

Rainbow Amulet stats reduced to 12 STR, 12 END, 15 INT, 15 WIS, 15 FOC (from 16 STR, 16 END, 20 INT, 20 WIS, 20 FOC) ,

Sell price on Rainbow Amulet reduced to 2500G,

Changed Icon for Bloody Boots,

Battle Boots are now level 25,

Battles Boots now grants 105HP & 35MP,

Battle Boots now grants 3% HP regen & 1% MP regen,

Bloody Boots now grant 85HP & 85MP,

Hermit Boots now grant 65HP & 195MP,

Hermit Boots now grants 3% HP regen & 5% MP regen ,

Hermit Boots price reduced to 2500G (from 3500G) ,

Hunter Boots now grant 2% HP regen & 2% MP regen,

Hunter Boots now grant 70HP & 70MP,

Orc Boots now grants 195HP & 65MP (from 200HP & 150MP),

Orc Boots now grants 5% HP regen & 3% MP regen (from 4% & 2%),

Power Boots now grant 150HP & 50MP ,

Enchanted Slippers are now level 35,

Sell price for Enchanted Slippers reduced to 2K,

Enchanted Slippers now grant 2% HP regen,

Enchanted Slippers stats reduced by 4 for all stats except FOC (10 STR, 14 INT, 10 END, 14 WIS, 14 FOC) ,

Power Boots stats increased to 14 STR, 10 INT, 14 END, 10 WIS, 10 FOC (reduced FOC),

Enchanted Slippers now grant 150MP (from 100) ,

Power Boots now grants 150HP & 50MP,

Consecrated Slippers description has been updated,

Consecrated Slippers bonus HP & MP reduced to 65HP & 195MP (from 150HP & 200MP),

Consecrated Slippers now grant 3% HP regen & 5% MP regen,

Consecrated Slippers now grant Magic Penetration,

Consecrated Slippers are now properly worn in Feet slot,

Cursed Slippers now grant 57HP & 172MP,

Cursed Slippers now grant 3% HP regen & 5% MP regen,

Cursed Slippers now grant 5% Lifesteal,

Cursed Slippers stats changed to 10 STR, 21 INT, 13 END, 18 WIS, 13 FOC (from 0 STR, 6 INT, 6 END, 6 WIS, 15 FOC),

Demon Eye stats reduced by 5 ,

Sell price on Demon Eye reduced to 1500G (from 5K) ,

Sell price on Diamond Skull reduced to 1500G (from 5K) ,

Diamond Skull stats reduced by 5 ,

Sell price on Elven Pipe reduced to 1500G (from 5K),

Elven Pipe stats reduced by 5 ,

Fortune Ring now grants 40HP & 40MP,

Fortune Ring now grants 1% HP regen & 1% MP regen,

Fortune Ring stats now 5 STR, 3 END, 3 INT, 3 WIS, 5 FOC (from 3 STR, 3 INT, 5 END, 5 WIS, 3 FOC),

Holy Ring now grants 3% MP regen & 1% HP regen ,

Holy Ring now grants 35HP & 105MP ,

Holy Ring is now level 25,

Sell price on Cloak of the Lich King reduced to 3K ,

Town Cape now grants 2% MP regen,

Town Cape now grants 3% Cooldown Reduction ,

Cursed Pants & Skirt renamed to Ominous Pants & Skirt,

The Royal Tonic now sells X-Lg Health & Mana Potions,

The Stop & Shop in Odium now sells Cooked Chicken, Cooked Pork Chop, Cook Beef Steak, Wheat Bread, & Corn Bread,

Tuna Sushi renamed to Bluefish Sushi,

Clerk Johnson will now walk around the Stop & Shop instead of standing at the counter,

Treasure Hunt is now a level 25 quest,

Updated Mayor Altaedin's dialogue to reference the Imperial Guard (Main Virtuous Faction),

Nature's Bounty now sells Durable Rod,

Bomb buy price increased to 500G (from 50G),

Wholesale Bomb Shop now sells Bombs for 250G (was 25G),

Mountainside Resort in GA now carries all drinks up to level 45,

Mountainside Resort in GA now carries all food & drink up to level 45 ,

Added cooked fish to all grocers and Mountainside resort in GA,

Added Sturdy Buckler to Imperial Forge Company (Odium) ,

Added Sturdy Buckler to Odium Anvil ,

The Bloated Fish in Black Lagoon now carries all food up to level 30 ,

Updated all Odium shop prices ,

Leather Manual added to Urban Charms,

Updated all Crucible shop prices,

Updated all Tindale shop prices,

The Strange Brew renamed to Strange Brew,

Strange Brew now sells Sm size potions,

The Food Bag now carries all food items up to level 35 ,

The Golden Ale now carries all drink items up to level 35,

Updated all Embertown shop prices,

Embertown Alchemist renamed to Wizard's Juice,

Updated all Kimchi shop prices,

Divination Scepter, Runic Dao & Ritual Treatise moved from Kimchi Tailor to Hoodoo & Voodoo shop,

Removed Pearl from Hoodoo & Voodoo,

Sniper Crossbow added to Driftwood Carvers,

Kimchi Tailor renamed to Open Seas Fabrics,

Firewater Pub now carries all drink items up to level 35,

The Sizzler now carries all food items up to level 35,

Jade Scimitar Pub now carries all drink items up to level 35,

The Siamese Sushi now carries all food items up to level 35,

Updated all Nightvale shop prices ,

Crescent Moon Pub now carries all drink items up to level 35,

Nightly Grub now carries all food items up to level 35,

Nightvale Woodcutter renamed to Bloodgood Works,

Added Prowler Crossbow to Bloodgood Works,

Emberstone Trader's renamed to Emberstone Traderes,

Emberstone Traders will now sell gemstones & jewelry (shop jewelry coming in a future update) ,

Diamond Skull Trader's renamed to Diamond Skull Traders,

Diamond Skull Traders will now sell gemstones & jewelry,

Korekuta in Kimchi Village now has a proper name over his head,

Updated class master sprites in Imperial Barracks & Training Hall,

Survival Tactics now requires you craft 3 Sm Health potions and 3 Sm Mana potions (all ingredients required for quest are reduced) ,

Removed Enchanted Book from all tutorial mobs & replaced with Leather Manual ,

Weak Bat will now drop caster and tank gear,

Buzzy Bee movement range reduced to 3,

Outlaw Bandit movement range reduced to 3,

Weak Blue Jelli movement range is now 2,

Players can now craft Hemp Flour in a tier 2 Mortar & Pestle,

Players can now buy tier 1 & tier 2 crafting stations at the Housing District Manager in the southwest corner of Odium. Tier 2 stations are made from level 25 resources, and craft level 25 to 50 items. (In addition to previous level crafts.),

Wheat Flour now requires 1 Wheat,

Corn Flour now requires 1 Corn,

Hemp Flour now requires 1 Hemp,

Cooking Meat & Fish now requires 2 Logs instead of 3,

Tasks to collect Limestone & Crushed Limestone have been removed from Survival Tactics quest,

Dye creation now requires 1 flower instead of 3,

Warrior Coif now requires 2 ingot to craft instead of 3,

Clear glass no longer requires limestone to craft,

Grade B Flux no longer requires clay to craft,