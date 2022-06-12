Hotfix - 12/06 # 1.039.9

Hi folks,
Today's hotfix fixes some Steam Deck-related issues and separates the settings file to use a different setup for Deck and PC. If you've been switching between a PC and a Steam Deck, you will probably need to re-apply your settings. It also updates the Unity Engine to the latest version, which will resolve some issues related to Unity itself.
Patch Notes - 12/06 # 1.039.9
- Added a check if the game is running in Steam Deck to set the resolution to 1200x720 instead of 1200x800.
- Settings for the Steam Deck will be stored in a separate file. The corresponding settings will load based on whether you are running the game on Steam Deck or your PC.
- The split effect wasn't displaying in the non-Damage cards, which could be confusing as to why it appears if a Damage effect was added to them.
- Chaotic effect in Split cards didn't have a visual indication that its damage would Split. It will now display both elements.
- Updated Unity to v2021.3.4.
