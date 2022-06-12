A major update of CARNAGE OFFERING has just been posted! Update 10!!!

It includes:
-A new workbench to build new weapons and accessories!
-A new room to welcome new updates:
A workbench, new weapons to build and new missions:)
-The new Peacekeeper which is in my opinion, a weapon that changes everything but requires a little research to assemble it!
-New improvements in the armory!
-A new interface of damage management which is sublimated:
We like blood, but in nice definition it's better!
-Buying or selling bullets without having to destroy the left click of the mouse to get food is also good:
New sales and batch purchase on all ammunition is better!
-The performance problem on level 2 has been solved:
Thanks to the players for being so specific about the lack of optimization of this level:)
-A new Steam success related to the new weapon "The Peacekeeper
The next updates will be very nice too so stay tuned.
It's far from being over :)
Changed files in this update