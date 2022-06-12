A major update of CARNAGE OFFERING has just been posted! Update 10!!!

It includes:

-A new workbench to build new weapons and accessories!

-A new room to welcome new updates:

A workbench, new weapons to build and new missions:)

-The new Peacekeeper which is in my opinion, a weapon that changes everything but requires a little research to assemble it!

-New improvements in the armory!

-A new interface of damage management which is sublimated:

We like blood, but in nice definition it's better!

-Buying or selling bullets without having to destroy the left click of the mouse to get food is also good:

New sales and batch purchase on all ammunition is better!

-The performance problem on level 2 has been solved:

Thanks to the players for being so specific about the lack of optimization of this level:)

-A new Steam success related to the new weapon "The Peacekeeper

The next updates will be very nice too so stay tuned.

It's far from being over :)