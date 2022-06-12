Update: V1.2.04

NEW FEATURES:

.pitch and pitch variation added to Sound gameplay objects

.gauge "player death resets gauge" new gameplay setting

BUG FIXES:

.grabbing a power-up while focusing didn't work

.menu sound effects should not loop

.musics were not streamed resulting in an increased memory consumption

.sounds not found would play the last sound in a stand-alone game

.musics were not always starting with triggers in a stand-alone game

.sounds are not clipped anymore: they are all played in their entirety

.building a stand-alone game could pack unwanted directories, resulting in a bigger file size

.playing the game in the editor didn't reset the gauge if "reset gauge on next level" is unchecked

.invincible bullets now can't hit an enemy more than once

.player death always did reset the gauge

.multipliers were reset after player death if "next level resets multiplier" was checked

.big memory leaks fixed between start menu and playing a game