Patch 0.4.1

Important patch to fix critical bugs. Added a new game mechanics. Starting a new game is desirable.
Changelog:
- Returned and improved an old video output methond. New one removed due to instability on Win7,
- Fixed random crash when opening inventory on Win7,
- Fixed a bug with cyclic playback of the sound of reloading with akimbo guns,
- Fixed issue with giving incorrect number of ammo when picking up weapons,
- Added the ability to trade with Semyon after completing the pharmacist's quest,
- Fixed a bug with incorrect travel on a bus with a good reputation,
- The sound of rain is now played quieter,
- Fixed a bug with the ability to move away individual NPCs from his standing places,
- Added footstep sounds with echo.
Skipping first levels and starting game in Chapter 2:
Press "New Game" in main menu to start a new game session, watch/skip start movie and wait to load the intro level. Skip the tutorial slides and then open console by pressing ~ or TAB and type command: map skip1
Any problems you find, please report in the feedback thread, in our community discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1807590/discussions/0/3198118671848886939/
