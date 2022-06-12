 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 12 June 2022

Patch 0.4.1

Patch 0.4.1 · Build 8921016 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Important patch to fix critical bugs. Added a new game mechanics. Starting a new game is desirable.

Changelog:

  • Returned and improved an old video output methond. New one removed due to instability on Win7,
  • Fixed random crash when opening inventory on Win7,
  • Fixed a bug with cyclic playback of the sound of reloading with akimbo guns,
  • Fixed issue with giving incorrect number of ammo when picking up weapons,
  • Added the ability to trade with Semyon after completing the pharmacist's quest,
  • Fixed a bug with incorrect travel on a bus with a good reputation,
  • The sound of rain is now played quieter,
  • Fixed a bug with the ability to move away individual NPCs from his standing places,
  • Added footstep sounds with echo.

Skipping first levels and starting game in Chapter 2:

Press "New Game" in main menu to start a new game session, watch/skip start movie and wait to load the intro level. Skip the tutorial slides and then open console by pressing ~ or TAB and type command: map skip1

Any problems you find, please report in the feedback thread, in our community discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1807590/discussions/0/3198118671848886939/

