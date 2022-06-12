Patch 0.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8921016 · Last edited 12 June 2022 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Important patch to fix critical bugs. Added a new game mechanics. Starting a new game is desirable.

Changelog:

Returned and improved an old video output methond. New one removed due to instability on Win7,

Fixed random crash when opening inventory on Win7,

Fixed a bug with cyclic playback of the sound of reloading with akimbo guns,

Fixed issue with giving incorrect number of ammo when picking up weapons,

Added the ability to trade with Semyon after completing the pharmacist's quest,

Fixed a bug with incorrect travel on a bus with a good reputation,

The sound of rain is now played quieter,

Fixed a bug with the ability to move away individual NPCs from his standing places,

Added footstep sounds with echo.

Skipping first levels and starting game in Chapter 2:

Press "New Game" in main menu to start a new game session, watch/skip start movie and wait to load the intro level. Skip the tutorial slides and then open console by pressing ~ or TAB and type command: map skip1

Any problems you find, please report in the feedback thread, in our community discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1807590/discussions/0/3198118671848886939/