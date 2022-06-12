 Skip to content

Caterpillarnoid update for 12 June 2022

Update 1.5.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8921010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new resource - steel (reward for challenges) If you have already completed the challenges, you will immediately receive all the steel you have earned.
Added 10 effective upgrades with a fixed cost.
Increased the speed of gain experience.
Fixed a few minor bugs.

