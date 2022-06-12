EH2 Playtest [ver. 0.3.0.1] Hotfix and New DLC Bonus Code

Added : Epic Store Item [Ability Reset] [ Guild Ability Reset ] now are FREE for the first
Added : Detail options for disable logs in settings tab
Added : Description for Daily Quests and Global Quest Nitro Quests
Added : Daily Quest's last reset time and next (supposed) reset time in daily quest info
Added : New art for some epic store items
Added : Confirmation window on cloud load
Fixed : Steam Achievement / IEH1 Bonus (Maybe you need to wait for at most half an hour after opening the game)
Fixed : Some quests had wrong exp reward
Fixed : Nitro global quest's required amount was not correct
Fixed : Epic Store [Auto-Disassemble Equipment Slot + 5] display bug
Fixed : Offline Nitro display bug
Fixed : BGM/SFX toggle was wrongly switched
Fixed : Some in-game achievements didn't work
Changed : You can now see the tooltip of skills that are unlocked
Bonus Code
[DLCInventory] : Gives you "IEH2 DLC Inventory Slot Expansion Pack" for FREE only in the playtest!
This Bonus Code is available not only for old-playtest participants but everyone 🙂
----------------Content of DLC Inventory Slot Expansion Pack [$10] (Subject to change)
- Equipment Inventory Slot + 50
- Enchant Inventory Slot + 10
- Utility Inventory Slot + 10
- Gold Gain + 25% (Multiplicative)
- 10 Portal Orb
-
5500 Epic Coin
Changed files in this update