Phoenix Peak Update (v.3.0)

Hi everyone!

The game is finally out!

Here's patch notes for those who have played the Itch version:

NEW

New stage, Phoenix Peak!

23 new Scenario levels!

30 new Moves!

2 new Items!

2 new Skills!

Complete story for Phoenix Peak and a few old levels!

New Release combo counter! Shows number of Spawn released hit and damage dealt.

Revamped Classic mode Bew unlock system! Only certain Bews are unlocked automatically upon being seen

Revamped music! All music replaced, but still retains the same mood!

New volume control options!

New Experience system! Does nothing now, but will be involved with the new Adventure mode in the future!

Added tracers to pointers to make them easier to track.

TWEAKS

Levex info panel made more aesthetically pleasing

Quotes now play more often in fights

Learnsets updated with new moves

Iceshard enemy AI modified

Updated Move info and tip text

Level drop text made brighter

Other menu options disappear upon selecting one

Energy system tweaked (Energy will now regenerate slighly slower but both sides get Max Energy more often)

Drops now aggregated to prevent a long list of things

Made Scenario 1-14 MUCH more manageable

BUFFS

Growl - debuff duration increased

Stunner - lasts longer

NERFS

Pincer - damage decreased, added windup

Hydro - cost increased

Sludge - cost increased

Slam - damage decreased

Acid - damage decreased

BUG FIXES

Fixed Wildfire bug

Fixed certain Moves crashing the game on level end

Fixed Energy bar crashing the game occassionally

Removed Update Available notif that crashes the game

Fixed crashing randomly after Classic rounds

Fixed Move cooldown not working

Hope you all enjoy, and thanks for all the patience!

Best regards,

Almusal

