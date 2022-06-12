 Skip to content

BEWBEWBEW update for 12 June 2022

Phoenix Peak Update (v.3.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 8920902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

The game is finally out!

Here's patch notes for those who have played the Itch version:

NEW

  • New stage, Phoenix Peak!
  • 23 new Scenario levels!
  • 30 new Moves!
  • 2 new Items!
  • 2 new Skills!
  • Complete story for Phoenix Peak and a few old levels!
  • New Release combo counter! Shows number of Spawn released hit and damage dealt.
  • Revamped Classic mode Bew unlock system! Only certain Bews are unlocked automatically upon being seen
  • Revamped music! All music replaced, but still retains the same mood!
  • New volume control options!
  • New Experience system! Does nothing now, but will be involved with the new Adventure mode in the future!
  • Added tracers to pointers to make them easier to track.

TWEAKS

  • Levex info panel made more aesthetically pleasing
  • Quotes now play more often in fights
  • Learnsets updated with new moves
  • Iceshard enemy AI modified
  • Updated Move info and tip text
  • Level drop text made brighter
  • Other menu options disappear upon selecting one
  • Energy system tweaked (Energy will now regenerate slighly slower but both sides get Max Energy more often)
  • Drops now aggregated to prevent a long list of things
  • Made Scenario 1-14 MUCH more manageable

BUFFS

  • Growl - debuff duration increased
  • Stunner - lasts longer

NERFS

  • Pincer - damage decreased, added windup
  • Hydro - cost increased
  • Sludge - cost increased
  • Slam - damage decreased
  • Acid - damage decreased

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed Wildfire bug
  • Fixed certain Moves crashing the game on level end
  • Fixed Energy bar crashing the game occassionally
  • Removed Update Available notif that crashes the game
  • Fixed crashing randomly after Classic rounds
  • Fixed Move cooldown not working

Hope you all enjoy, and thanks for all the patience!

Best regards,
Almusal

