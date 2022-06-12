Phoenix Peak Update (v.3.0)

Hi everyone!
The game is finally out!
Here's patch notes for those who have played the Itch version:
NEW
- New stage, Phoenix Peak!
- 23 new Scenario levels!
- 30 new Moves!
- 2 new Items!
- 2 new Skills!
- Complete story for Phoenix Peak and a few old levels!
- New Release combo counter! Shows number of Spawn released hit and damage dealt.
- Revamped Classic mode Bew unlock system! Only certain Bews are unlocked automatically upon being seen
- Revamped music! All music replaced, but still retains the same mood!
- New volume control options!
- New Experience system! Does nothing now, but will be involved with the new Adventure mode in the future!
- Added tracers to pointers to make them easier to track.
TWEAKS
- Levex info panel made more aesthetically pleasing
- Quotes now play more often in fights
- Learnsets updated with new moves
- Iceshard enemy AI modified
- Updated Move info and tip text
- Level drop text made brighter
- Other menu options disappear upon selecting one
- Energy system tweaked (Energy will now regenerate slighly slower but both sides get Max Energy more often)
- Drops now aggregated to prevent a long list of things
- Made Scenario 1-14 MUCH more manageable
BUFFS
- Growl - debuff duration increased
- Stunner - lasts longer
NERFS
- Pincer - damage decreased, added windup
- Hydro - cost increased
- Sludge - cost increased
- Slam - damage decreased
- Acid - damage decreased
BUG FIXES
- Fixed Wildfire bug
- Fixed certain Moves crashing the game on level end
- Fixed Energy bar crashing the game occassionally
- Removed Update Available notif that crashes the game
- Fixed crashing randomly after Classic rounds
- Fixed Move cooldown not working
Hope you all enjoy, and thanks for all the patience!
Best regards,
Almusal
