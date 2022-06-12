Update, Version 20220612



English

New item: Sunflower

New item: Sunflower Seed

The sunflower grows faster than fruit trees.

Yes, this is my way to show my support to Ukraine once again. Some numbers on those items have certain meanings.

New life skill: Alchemy

New game mechanism: Alchemy (Just a first draft for now. A lot of polishing needed. Sunflower is currently the only alchemy ingredient.)

You can name the potion you get from Alchemy.

The Witch's Cauldron in the Queen's Chamber in the Secret Tunnel of Queensmouth can now also be used for alchemy.

Added a wiki page about gardening: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Gardening

Added a wiki page about Alchemy: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Alchemy

简体中文

新物品：向日葵

新物品：向日葵种子

向日葵的生长速度比各类果树快。

对，这是有一种我表达支持乌克兰的方式。这些物品上的数字有额外的含义。

新生活技能：炼金术

新的游戏机制：炼金 （目前只是第一个版本。会有更多的优化。向日葵是目前唯一的炼金材料。）

你可以为炼金获得的药剂命名。

王后镇秘密通道中的女王的房间里的那口大锅现在也可以用来炼金。

加入了关于种植的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Gardening

加入了关于炼金术的维基页面： https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Alchemy