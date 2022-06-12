v4.25 Balance Changes

This release includes a large number of balance changes!

New Features:

Warmer winter has arrived in Balor, but beware the spooky graveyard!

Updates:

Significant changes to the backend server. Please report any server issues or odd behavior.

Bug Fixes:

A defeat screen could suddenly appear if the joining opponent canceled. It should instead show the draw screen.

AI was able to attack with Beetle Demon Bow continuously in the same turn

Balance Changes:

se005 Nishaven

From: 5SE: All allies take 4 electrical damage.

To: 5SE: All opposing allies take 2 electrical damage and if an ally was killed this way, repeat this effect up to once per turn.

se059 Wulven Tracker

Health increased to 5. (from 4)

se072 Freezing Grip

From: Target opposing ally is frozen (it can't attack, defend or use abilities) for 3 turns.

To: Target opposing ally is frozen for 3 turns and takes 5 ice damage if it was already frozen.

se105 Stop, Thief!

From: Target enemy item is destroyed, and you gain one resource.

To: Target enemy item is destroyed, and Stop, Thief! is placed on top of your resources.

se123 Soul Reaper

Cost reduced to 3. (from 4)

From: Remove all ally cards in your graveyard from the game. Your hero heals 1 damage for each card removed.

To: Exile all ally cards in your graveyard from the game. Your hero heals 1 damage for each card exiled.

ex042 Kelvin's Charm

From: Attach to target weapon you control. When your hero deals combat damage to an ally, that ally is frozen for 2 turns.

To: Attach to target weapon you control. When your hero deals combat damage to an ally, that ally is frozen for 2 turns and takes 2 ice damage if it was already frozen.

ex053 Bounty Hunter

From: Attach to your hero. When an opposing disabled or poisoned ally is killed, you gain 1 resource.

To: Attach to your hero. Up to twice per turn, when an opposing disabled or poisoned ally is killed on your turn, renew 3 resources.

ex054 Change of Plans

From: Target player has each card in their hand shuffled into its owner's deck and draws an equal number of cards.

To: Target player has each card in their hand shuffled into its owner's deck and draws an equal number of cards. If you target yourself, draw a card.

ex062 Forgiveness

From: The bottom card in your resource pile is returned to your hand. Your hero gains +1 shadow energy and you gain 1 resource.

To: The bottom card in your resource pile is returned to your hand. Your hero gains +1 shadow energy and Forgiveness is placed on top of your resources.

ex093 Synchronicity

From: Target friendly ally is moved to the top of its owner's deck and target opposing ally with equal cost or less is moved to the top of its owner's deck.

To: Target friendly ally is moved to the top of its owner's deck: Target opposing ally is moved to the top of its owner's deck.

ex129 Thoughtful Investment

From: When Thoughtful Investment is summoned, you gain 1 resource at the end of your turn. When Thoughtful Investment leaves play, 1 of your resources is removed from play.

To: When Thoughtful Investment is summoned, draw a card: target card in your hand is placed on top of your resource pile.

sf202 Rothem, King of Layar

From: 5SE: Until the start of your next turn, weapons you control have +3 attack and allies you control have +2 attack.

To: 5SE: Until the start of your next turn, weapons you control have +3 attack. Allies you control gain +2 base attack.

ll030 Barrabus the Tainted

From: When Barrabus is summoned, all heroes lose their stored shadow energy: target opposing ally takes 1 damage for each shadow energy lost this way. 2SE: All opposing heroes and allies take 2 damage.

To: When Barrabus is summoned by a non-hero ability, all heroes lose their stored shadow energy: target opposing ally takes 1 damage for each shadow energy lost this way. 2SE: All opposing heroes and allies take 2 damage.

ll050 Aldreides the Aged

From: Shroud. Once per each player's turn, when an ability is activated with shadow energy, all opposing heroes lose 1 shadow energy. 2SE: Draw 2 cards and shuffle target card in your hand into its owner's deck.

To: Shroud. Once per your turn, when an ability is activated with shadow energy, all opposing heroes lose 1 shadow energy. 2SE: Draw 2 cards and shuffle target card in your hand into its owner's deck.

ll051 Chaos Engine

From: When an item or support ability is targeted and destroyed on your turn, your hero gains +1 shadow energy and you draw a card.

To: Once per turn, when an item or support ability is targeted and destroyed on your turn, your hero gains +1 shadow energy and you draw a card.

ll073 Krugal Trapper

From: When Krugal Trapper is summoned, you may seek a trap or Hunter artifact with cost 4 or less and place it on top of your deck: if any opposing player has resources equal or greater than yours, draw a card.

To: When Krugal trapper is summoned, you may seek a trap or hunter artifact with cost 4 or less.

ll103 Wulven Tinker

From: When Wulven Tinker is summoned, weapons you control gain +2 durability. When Wulven Tinker is killed, draw a card.

To: When Wulven Tinker is summoned, weapons you control gain +2 durability. When Wulven Tinker is killed, draw a card if you control a weapon.

ll151 Transporting Golem

From: 1SE: If an artifact has awakened this turn, seek an artifact with cost 2 or less. Transporting Golem gains +1 durability and if it has 3 or greater durability, it awakens.

To: 0SE: Draw a card. Transporting Golem awakens at the start of your next turn.

ll181 Lorhon: Twilight Encampment

NC activation increased to 1SE.

cp007 Layarian Knight

From: All combat damage to Layarian Knight from allies with sword or claw attack is reduced by 1. All ability damage to Layarian Knight is increased by 1.

To: All combat damage to Layarian Knight from allies with sword or claw attack is reduced by 1.

cp016 Darkwood Panther

From: While Darkwood Panther is undamaged, it has stealth. (This ally can't be attacked if it has no damage to be healed.)

To: Stealth. When Darkwood Panther attacks, it loses stealth and gains protector.

cp020 Caravan Smuggler

Base attack increased to 2. Health reduced to 3.

From: When Caravan Smuggler is killed, the active player gains 1 resource.

To: When Caravan Smuggler is summoned, target card in your hand is shuffled into its owner's deck: draw a card.

cp021 Eastroad Bandit

Base attack reduced to 2 (from 3).

From: Meek (this ally can't attack heroes). When Eastroad Bandit kills an ally, you gain 1 resource.

To: When Eastroad Bandit kills an ally, it is placed on top of your resource pile.