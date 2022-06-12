 Skip to content

Infinite Turtles update for 12 June 2022

Steam Achievements now live

Share · View all patches · Build 8920744 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are getting very close to release! Steam Achievements are now in place and the only tasks that remain are minor UI improvements.
I will be streaming the game as a part of Steam Next Fest. Schedule up soon.

