V10.1.4 Released

This release contains the following bug fixes and new features:

The “Ground out” command now allows fielder’s choice plays where nobody is out (e.g., throw goes home, runner safe at the plate, batter safe at first - fielder’s choice).

The hit command (located in the rare commands table) now allows you to specify the fielder. The fielders are currently still limited to 7, 8, and 9.

Added the PICKC command for pickoff attempts by the catcher.

Fixed a bug where unassisted groundouts did not result in an out.

Undo now works for exhibition games.

Fixed crash that happened when importing older seasons using the Lahman import.

Please refer to the Board Game Companion Commands Document for more details. The document can be accessed via the Menu Button during a game, and is also in the DigitalDiamondDataFilesV10 folder.