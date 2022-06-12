AI Trilobites in salt water

AI Trilobites will now spawn in ocean, they are semiaquatic and can also walk on land. These creatures are using the usual AI setup.

More music tracks

New soundtracks in the main menu and if you traverse regions on the map

Adjusted water drop mechanic for food

Food dropped on water will stay at the surface. Food dropped while submerged will stay at the current location

Radial menu bugfix

Added a delay of 100 milliseconds for the last selected item while closing the radial menu. This will allow gamepad users to select a element more easily.