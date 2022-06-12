AI Trilobites in salt water
AI Trilobites will now spawn in ocean, they are semiaquatic and can also walk on land. These creatures are using the usual AI setup.
More music tracks
New soundtracks in the main menu and if you traverse regions on the map
Adjusted water drop mechanic for food
Food dropped on water will stay at the surface. Food dropped while submerged will stay at the current location
Radial menu bugfix
Added a delay of 100 milliseconds for the last selected item while closing the radial menu. This will allow gamepad users to select a element more easily.
Changed files in this update