1.8.4 Official Version Released

The beta version of this update is the same as the official version without switching channels

Changelog

Myfinder adds the background wallpaper accent color function. You can adjust the myfinder background wallpaper accent color in Preferences - Themes. When adjusting 50, it is similar to mac. The wallpaper accent color does not apply to live wallpapers. Please note that this feature is color density, not transparency

Added dynamic wallpaper blur function to the launchpad. After turning it on, it may crash. If it crashes, please turn off this function. It is not recommended to enable this option if it is not a dynamic wallpaper. This function will consume a lot of GPU.

It is not recommended to enable this option if it is not a dynamic wallpaper. myfinder has added the function of turning off the display of lyrics, which is turned off by default after this update

myfinder adds media control buttons, which can be turned on in preferences - myfinder general

Fix the wrong problem of bluetooth battery display in the previous version of myfinder

Redesigned the preferences section interface

I upgraded mac os13 this week and researched the new features, and the unit has been busy these days, so the super-top function has not been added, and the super-top must be installed on the C drive to take effect. If it is not installed on the C-disk, there will be no super-top effect. I'm thinking of other ways, or copy the super top core function to the C drive and start the program, but when uninstalling this way, don't forget to turn off the super top, otherwise there will be residues

Super top function The rounded corners of the screen are perfect only when the super top function is turned on. Modify the preference settings interface, and then complete the notification settings page

There is also the mac os 13 foreground scheduling function, which is really difficult to implement, mainly animation. It cannot be controlled at the system level, and there are many kinds of Windows system program windows, unlike the mac os unified, but the window list on the left is very simple for winui, it cannot be said that it is completely impossible, but it is very difficult and requires a lot of programs Do testing, and old programs may be incompatible and crash.