Hotfix 0.5.13

I've had to make this hotfix as there was a critical bug where inspirations would not always give technology options, but lo and behold, it's been fixed!
Here's the full changelog:
- Fixed a bug where new players couldn’t get technologies
- Added some effects for completing quests
- Fixed the Barracks queue
- Demands no longer show desired resources
- Braves will no longer lose their minds when a resource becomes unavailable
- Trades of food for food will no longer be made
- You can send your Thinker to any part of an inspiration’s light beam
- Riflemen no longer hit allies right next to or in front of them
- You can now click on resources and structures under flooded water
- Fixed Dock missing material textures
