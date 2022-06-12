 Skip to content

Kainga update for 12 June 2022

Hotfix 0.5.13

Share · View all patches · Build 8920461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've had to make this hotfix as there was a critical bug where inspirations would not always give technology options, but lo and behold, it's been fixed!

Here's the full changelog:

  • Fixed a bug where new players couldn’t get technologies
  • Added some effects for completing quests
  • Fixed the Barracks queue
  • Demands no longer show desired resources
  • Braves will no longer lose their minds when a resource becomes unavailable
  • Trades of food for food will no longer be made
  • You can send your Thinker to any part of an inspiration’s light beam
  • Riflemen no longer hit allies right next to or in front of them
  • You can now click on resources and structures under flooded water
  • Fixed Dock missing material textures
