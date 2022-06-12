 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SAELIG update for 12 June 2022

Update 35.8 - Round two

Share · View all patches · Build 8920448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

So the first attempt at this update was a bust. The update worked at my end but then somehow stopped working once it was downloaded from Steam. However, this one should be better!

  • When both parent's die you will automatically adopt your child siblings. (you can abandon them afterwards)
  • Tutorial tweaks.
  • Fixed floating gravestones.
  • Fixed bug where rentals would kick out their renters if you died.
  • Fixed changing heritage when a child grows up.
  • Tweaks to the walking/running toggle at faster game speeds.
  • Further combat tweaks - two unskilled slobs won't just stand there hitting each other forever.
  • Tweaks to triggers that spawn new families.
  • The AI can now fully redevelop plots on the fly based on population and employment factors.
  • When developing empty plots the AI will now put a lot more stock into the percentage of free workers before they decide what to build. So you may now find that the AI are a lot more conservative with their business building.
  • Added new filters to you building menu.
  • Bounties should no longer get out of control.
  • Notification tweaks.
  • Single characters will now prioritise talking to other single people.

That's all for now. Still working on the Viking implementation.

During the last few updates I've also been working on a Windows 10/11 app to assist with my SAELIG development. A while back I released this app in case anyone else wants to use it. Head over to www.atorcoppe.com if you're interested. I find it incredibly handy, maybe you will too. Keep an eye on my website has it has a list of things I'm currently working on for SAELIG.

Changed files in this update

SAELIG Windows Public Depot 612721
  • Loading history…
SAELIG Linux Depot 612723
  • Loading history…
SAELIG MacOS Depot 612724
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link