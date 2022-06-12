Update 35.8 - Round two

Hey!
So the first attempt at this update was a bust. The update worked at my end but then somehow stopped working once it was downloaded from Steam. However, this one should be better!
- When both parent's die you will automatically adopt your child siblings. (you can abandon them afterwards)
- Tutorial tweaks.
- Fixed floating gravestones.
- Fixed bug where rentals would kick out their renters if you died.
- Fixed changing heritage when a child grows up.
- Tweaks to the walking/running toggle at faster game speeds.
- Further combat tweaks - two unskilled slobs won't just stand there hitting each other forever.
- Tweaks to triggers that spawn new families.
- The AI can now fully redevelop plots on the fly based on population and employment factors.
- When developing empty plots the AI will now put a lot more stock into the percentage of free workers before they decide what to build. So you may now find that the AI are a lot more conservative with their business building.
- Added new filters to you building menu.
- Bounties should no longer get out of control.
- Notification tweaks.
- Single characters will now prioritise talking to other single people.
That's all for now. Still working on the Viking implementation.
During the last few updates I've also been working on a Windows 10/11 app to assist with my SAELIG development. A while back I released this app in case anyone else wants to use it. Head over to www.atorcoppe.com if you're interested. I find it incredibly handy, maybe you will too. Keep an eye on my website has it has a list of things I'm currently working on for SAELIG.
