Eschew update for 12 June 2022

NOW AVAILABLE!

Eschew is now available on Steam!

Thank you for your interest in Eschew! The road to release has been long and filled with delays, but the day has finally come! Originally started in 2013, Eschew was a promising project. Unfortunately, development stalled long before completion and was eventually abandoned. Fast-forward to 2016, production was restarted and built from the ground up in a new game engine. However, there were many delays causing development of Eschew to take six years to finish!

Which brings us to today! Eschew has officially released on Steam!
To commemorate the event, here are a few screenshots from the original version, circa 2013:

Have fun playing!

