Version 0.5550920341

🎯 [Misc] Sorting now accounts for ship class.

🎯 [Gambler] There is now a sort option in the gambler.

🎯 [Gambler] The loot filter now works in the gambler as well (for text matching item names).

🎯 [Bug fix] The bounce mod now appropriately bounce bullets that gain velocity over time (e.g., missiles).