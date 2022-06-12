 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paladin's Oath update for 12 June 2022

[v1.5.0] Added Score computation per Scenario

Share · View all patches · Build 8920110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added score tracking to the crusades.

The score is accessible in the Pause Menu ('Esc', "scores" button on top) and displayed at the end of the Crusade.

The scoring will depend on the scenario but will also account for categories like XP, number of wounds, followers recruited, relics, conquered locations and citadels, etc.

Scoring categories are quite comprehensive and will also show the settings used when configuring the crusade so that others can attempt the same scenario under the same conditions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1671591
  • Loading history…
Depot 1671592
  • Loading history…
Depot 1671593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link