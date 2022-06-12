[v1.5.0] Added Score computation per Scenario

Added score tracking to the crusades.

The score is accessible in the Pause Menu ('Esc', "scores" button on top) and displayed at the end of the Crusade.

The scoring will depend on the scenario but will also account for categories like XP, number of wounds, followers recruited, relics, conquered locations and citadels, etc.

Scoring categories are quite comprehensive and will also show the settings used when configuring the crusade so that others can attempt the same scenario under the same conditions.