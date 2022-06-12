48 Hours Later

Hey everyone!

Man it has been a wild past 2 days!

Today we've made some pretty big changes to the game and we hope you all will enjoy them!

Mobs now drop gold much more frequently and as you get further each wave will drop more and more gold. Items are no longer consistent cost throughout the whole game. After each wave, items get more expensive. However, the amount of items you should get in a run should be equivalent to what it was in previous patches. We believe these gold and item changes will feel much more satisfying as opposed to monsters slowly dropping less and less gold like it was before.

Compound interest is no longer capped at 10 gold a wave, but is instead capped based on the costs of items. To reach this cap should basically be impossible, but it is there just in case.

Reroll cost reduction meta upgrade is now a percentage instead of a flat value.

Other changes